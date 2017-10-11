Bigg Boss 11: This team won the LUXURY BUDGET TASK







: Day 9 was full of drama and emotions in the house of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. Viewers saw producer Vikas Gupta in tears after his ugly fight with Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma.In between these fights, luxury budget task ‘Raja Rani Ki Kahaani’ was going on in which Hiten was Raja and Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan were his two queens.As per the latest update, team red i.e., Arshi’s team has won the task. The contestants in the red team will now compete for captaincy in Bigg Boss 11 house. Now Hina Khan, Sabyasachi Satpathy, Vikas Gupta, Luv Tyagi, Lucinda Nicholas, Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari will compete for the captaincy.But there is also twist. Who will be the first captain of Bigg Boss 11 house will be decided by Hiten Tejwani.So who you think should become captain, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan or Luv Tyagi?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.