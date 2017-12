BIGG BOSS 11: This TEAM WINS the LUXURY BUDGET task

#bb11 #biggboss11 #hinakhan #priyanksharma #shilpashinde #vikasgupta #akashdaddlani #bollywood

: New luxury budget task in Bigg Boss 11 house has been entertaining and quite dramatic also. If nothing, this luxury budget task has brought the best in Luv Tyagi and Hiten Tejwani.The way Luv dressed up yesterday and Hiten’s today’s get up was very hilarious. Now the task is over and the results are here. Housemates were divided in two teams, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan, Shilpa Shinde and Luv Tyagi were in one team and Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani and Akash Dadlani were in another team. Puneesh Sharma was the sanchalak of the task.Now as per reports, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan and Luv Tyagi’s team has won the luxury budget task. According to report in India Forums, “Team 1 does not budge and goes on to win the luxury budget task. While according to sanchalak Puneesh, Team 2 scored 60 points, Team One scored more by reacting less, thus going on to win the luxury budget task of this week.”Check out some videos from luxury budget task:It will be interesting to see that out of Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Akash Dadlani, who will become the new captain in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and gossips.