BIGG BOSS 11: This Team WINS LUXURY BUDGET TASK

Akash, Puneesh, Bandgi, Arshi, Sapna and Jyoti were in blue team while Hina, Shilpa, Hiten, Pooja, Mehzabi, Banafsha and Sabyasachi were put in red team.(Bigg Boss 11/Image- Voot)Opposite team members were seen trying to convince Pooja to go inside the house only to make their team weak so that they can win the task. Pooja who was not feeling comfortable during the task, comes inside the house.Bigg Boss announces that blue team is the winner of the task.(Bigg Boss 11/Image- Voot)It raises the temper of her team members and Hina says that her decision to go inside the house was wrong because they lost the game as Pooja goes inside only to make less numbers in the team.Pooja when enters the house, starts crying and says that she was tired, not feeling well and she was not able to stay outside any longer.(Bigg Boss 11/Image- Voot)Shilpa hugs Pooja and asks her not to take anything personal as contestants were only doing it all to win the game.