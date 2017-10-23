BIGG BOSS 11: This popular contestant is at TOP in the TRENDS and it’s not Shilpa Shinde







likes and comments uf u love hinakhan performance ❤ #hina #hinakhan #biggboss11 #bb11

A post shared by HinakhanHome (@hinakhanhome) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:56am PDT













#shilpashinde #arshikhan @shilpashinde_1 @arshikhanofficial @biggboss11.ofp #bb11 #BiggBoss11



A post shared by Bigg Boss 11 🔵 (@biggboss11.ofp) on Oct 22, 2017 at 1:42am PDT

A post shared by Bigg Boss 11 🔵 (@biggboss11.ofp) on

: Colors TV show ‘Bigg Boss 11’ has finally made it in the top 10 of TRP charts. The ratings of Bigg Boss 11 are improving with every week. But contestants are behaving in the same manner in Bigg Boss house. Viewers are getting to see the same drama, fights every week. But this week, entry of wild card contestant Dhinchak Pooja has definitely spiced up the game.Earlier in the day we told you that 7 contestants have been nominated this week and they are, Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha Soonawalla, Jyoti Kumari, Luv Tyagi, Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani.Well, here is another Bigg Boss scoop. Voot has started a new show on its portal, ‘Bigg Buzz’ and it is hosted by ex-bigg boss contestant Priya Malik and Sahil Khattar. So, as per Bigg Buzz, there 5 contestants trending on the social media.On the top is TV actress Hina Khan. Yes! Hina Khan is trending on the social media. Well, people are talking good and bad about her. This week she is also captain of the house.On number 2 is Shilpa Shinde and third number is taken by Vikas Gupta.Number 4 and 5 are quite a shock. On the number four is Arshi Khan and number 5 is Luv Tyagi.Well, do you agree with this trend? Let us know in your comments.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.