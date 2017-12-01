 BIGG BOSS 11: This person becomes CAPTAIN for the SECOND time
Bigg Boss 11 house has a new captain.

Updated: 01 Dec 2017 03:51 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestants during captaincy task

New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has had a very tough week this time. The luxury budget task in the Bigg Boss 11 house tested patience level of many contestants. It also created a huge fight in the house especially when Hina and her team rubbed red chilli powder in Bandagi’s eyes. But in the second round, Bandagi went too far to take her revenge. She actually cut Hina Khan’s hair and Puneesh literally shaved off Luv Tyagi’s hair.

At the end, Shilpa Shinde’s team won the task. The worst performers were, Arshi Khan, Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma were sent to the ‘Kaal Kothari’.  Now it was turn for captaincy task and the contenders for the task were Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma.

As per the task, contenders will become DJ’s and there will be respective consoles for them in the garden area. A song will be played from time to time and the supporter of that contender will have to dance on stage supporting him.

The contender who has most supporters wins the task. Shilpa Shinde supported Vikas in this task.

As per the sources, Vikas Gupta is the new captain of the house. This is the second time that Vikas became the captain of the house. And earlier he proved to be one of the best captains of Bigg Boss 11 house.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

First Published:
