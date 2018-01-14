BIGG BOSS 11: This is what Shilpa Shinde’s EX Romit Raj said just before GRAND FINALE

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has entertained viewers with a lot of drama and bit of grilling sessions with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’.Now as the ardent fans and most of India is watching Bigg Boss on their TV screens, here we have something interesting to tell you about Shilpa Shinde’s ex-boyfriend Romit Raj.Shilpa Shinde has become one of the most popular contestants in the house and topic of her marriage was also raised by Vikas Gupta. But later on she opened up about it and said that she felt that relationship was not a suitable one in the long run.But just few hours before Grand Finale, Shilpa Shinde’s ex Romit Raj has done the sweetest thing. He is rooting for Shilpa to win the show and tweeted, “Thankyou Fans & well wishers u r truly supporting the Best among the rest!! Thanks to #twitter we know who the Real Winner is..God Bless🤘🏻#BB11 #BiggBoss11 #BiggBossFinale #BB11Update #ColorsTV #Shilpians #BiggBoss #BB11Finale Shilpa Shinde For The Win.”Shilpa Shinde and Romit Raj were all set to get married in year 2008, but actress called off her wedding.Coming on the topic of Bigg Boss, as per various media reports, Shilpa Shinde has won the show but we will update you as soon there is official announcement by the channel.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.