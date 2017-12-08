BIGG BOSS 11: This is WHAT Hiten's wife Gauri SAID to Hina Khan

New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is going to give another big surprise to the audience and the contestants during the weekend.As we all know that Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani have been nominated this week. But the voting lines are closed. Now coming to the Bigg Boss luxury budget task, until now, Shilpa Shinde’s mother, Puneesh Sharma’s father, Priyank Sharma’s ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal entered the house.In the coming episode we will see Hiten Tejwani’s wife Gauri Pradhan entering the show. Earlier in theday we told you how Hiten cried his heart out after meeting Gauri in the Bigg Boss house.But you won't believe what Gauri said to Hina Khan during her visit. As Gauri was meeting everyone, she went to Hina Khan and said, "Mene jo hiten ke liye msg bheja tha voh sirf unke liye that or voh bilkul vaise hi kar rahe hain. Voh msg kisi or ke analyze krne ke liye nai tha."Gauri also went to Hiten and told him that he is playing the game really well.Check out these video of Hiten Tejwani's wife Gauri Pradhan:Well, definitely it would have been very emotional for Hiten but we guess Hina Khan got her answer for sure.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.