BIGG BOSS 11: This is how Hina Khan and Vikas REACTED on Priyank-Ben sleeping together

Next morning when Hiten shared this news with Vikas Gupta, Luv Tyagi and Hina Khan, they all were shocked. Vikas told Priyank that if he knew about this at the night, he would have slapped either him or Ben.
Hina also told Benafsha that it was not the right to share bed with Priyank on national TV. She also said, “Benafsha I am fed up of you.”
Check out these videos:
Part 2 : Benafsha and Priyank share a bed Follow @biggbossinsta
A post shared by BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on
Part 3 : Benafsha and Priyank share a bed Follow @biggbossinsta
A post shared by BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on
Part 5 : Benafsha and Priyank share a bed Follow @biggbossinsta
A post shared by BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on
In Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, Bandagi and Puneesh Sharma got intimate ans kissed passionately last week. Priyank and Benafsha are also getting closer day by day.
Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.