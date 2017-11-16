 BIGG BOSS 11: This is how Hina Khan and Vikas REACTED on Priyank-Ben sleeping together
Bigg Boss 11 contestants lash out at Priyank and Benafsha.

By: || Updated: 16 Nov 2017 06:12 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawalla and Vikas Gupta

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 contestants have got a topic to gossip about and it is, Priyanka Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla sleeping on the same bed. Everyone outside the Bigg Boss house was shocked to see the pictures of Benafsha and Priyank sleeping together. That same night in Bigg Boss house, Puneesh woke up Hiten Tejwani just to show him that Priyank and Benafsha are on the same bed.

Next morning when Hiten shared this news with Vikas Gupta, Luv Tyagi and Hina Khan, they all were shocked. Vikas told Priyank that if he knew about this at the night, he would have slapped either him or Ben.

Hina also told Benafsha that it was not the right to share bed with Priyank on national TV. She also said, “Benafsha I am fed up of you.”

Check out these videos:



Part 1 : Benafsha and Priyank share a bed


Part 2 : Benafsha and Priyank share a bed

Part 3 : Benafsha and Priyank share a bed


Part 3 : Benafsha and Priyank share a bed

Part 4 : Benafsha and Priyank share a bed


Part 5 : Benafsha and Priyank share a bed

Part 6 : Benafsha and Priyank share a bed


In Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, Bandagi and Puneesh Sharma got intimate ans kissed passionately last week. Priyank and Benafsha are also getting closer day by day.

