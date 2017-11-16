BIGG BOSS 11: This is how Hina Khan and Vikas REACTED on Priyank-Ben sleeping together







Part 1 : Benafsha and Priyank share a bed Follow @biggbossinsta

A post shared by BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on Nov 15, 2017 at 8:12pm PST













Part 2 : Benafsha and Priyank share a bed Follow @biggbossinsta



A post shared by BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on Nov 15, 2017 at 8:13pm PST

A post shared by BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on







Part 3 : Benafsha and Priyank share a bed Follow @biggbossinsta

A post shared by BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on Nov 15, 2017 at 8:16pm PST













Part 3 : Benafsha and Priyank share a bed Follow @biggbossinsta



A post shared by BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on Nov 15, 2017 at 8:16pm PST

A post shared by BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on







Part 4 : Benafsha and Priyank share a bed Follow @biggbossinsta

A post shared by BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on Nov 15, 2017 at 8:18pm PST













Part 5 : Benafsha and Priyank share a bed Follow @biggbossinsta



A post shared by BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on Nov 15, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

A post shared by BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on







Part 6 : Benafsha and Priyank share a bed Follow @biggbossinsta

A post shared by BIGG BOSS (OFFICIAL) (@biggbossinsta) on Nov 15, 2017 at 8:26pm PST





: Bigg Boss 11 contestants have got a topic to gossip about and it is, Priyanka Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla sleeping on the same bed. Everyone outside the Bigg Boss house was shocked to see the pictures of Benafsha and Priyank sleeping together. That same night in Bigg Boss house, Puneesh woke up Hiten Tejwani just to show him that Priyank and Benafsha are on the same bed.Next morning when Hiten shared this news with Vikas Gupta, Luv Tyagi and Hina Khan, they all were shocked. Vikas told Priyank that if he knew about this at the night, he would have slapped either him or Ben.Hina also told Benafsha that it was not the right to share bed with Priyank on national TV. She also said, “Benafsha I am fed up of you.”Check out these videos:In Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, Bandagi and Puneesh Sharma got intimate ans kissed passionately last week. Priyank and Benafsha are also getting closer day by day.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.