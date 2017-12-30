BIGG BOSS 11: This contestant’s mother wants him to get MARRIED to Shilpa Shinde!







: Bigg Boss 11 has been one of the most entertaining and dramatic seasons of all. Fight in the Bigg Boss house started on day 1 with Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta.Shilpa and Vikas’ journey has been quite interesting in the Bigg Boss house. After endless fights and tortures, both of them became good friends. Fans were rooting for them and kept a name for them, ‘Shikas’.There were also rumours that Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta will get married in the house. But that didn’t happen.This week, family members of the contestants entered the house and played the part of ‘Padosi’. During their stay, Vikas’ mother expressed that she won’t have any problem if Shilpa gets married to Vikas.As per news in BOC, “The latest episode saw how Vikas Gupta’s mother expressed to Shilpa’s brother that she would have no problem if Vikas and Shilpa are actually getting married.Talking about the rumours of the two contestants getting married inside the house as a part of the task, Shilpa’s brother said he read that too. Shilpa’s mother said she had no problem if the two tie the knot. They two have a good laugh over this.”But in today’s episode, Vikas and Shilpa will again have a little argument and we doubt if there is still any friendship between them!Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.