BIGG BOSS 11: This contestant to get ELIMINATED in MID-WEEK EVICTION?

Yesterday we told you that this time 9 contestants have been nominated and they are Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha Soonawalla, Dhinchak Pooja, Shilpa Shidne, Bandagi Kalra and Sabyasachi Satpathy.
Well, last week Jyoti Kumari got eliminated from the show. Her elimination made Vikas Gupta cry badly. Now there are rumours that makers are planning to thrown another twist bomb on the housemates. We may see a mid-week eviction of one of the contestants from Bigg Boss 11 house.
Sources say that makers are planning to evict Sabyasachi Satpathy in the mid-week eviction.
Although there is no confirmation yet but let’s wait and watch what happens.
Do you think it will be right to evict Sabyasachi Satpathy?
