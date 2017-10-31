 BIGG BOSS 11: This contestant to get ELIMINATED in MID-WEEK EVICTION?
After Jyoti Kumari, another contestant to get eliminated in Mid-week eviction in Bigg Boss 11.

By: || Updated: 31 Oct 2017 06:20 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestants

New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is known for its controversies and twists. We have to say that season 11 of Bigg Boss is one of the most dramatic and controversial seasons. The fights and drama started in the Bigg Boss house started from day 1. Can you even forget Vikas and Shilpa’s epic fight on day 1?

Yesterday we told you that this time 9 contestants have been nominated and they are Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha Soonawalla, Dhinchak Pooja, Shilpa Shidne, Bandagi Kalra and Sabyasachi Satpathy.

Well, last week Jyoti Kumari got eliminated from the show. Her elimination made Vikas Gupta cry badly. Now there are rumours that makers are planning to thrown another twist bomb on the housemates. We may see a mid-week eviction of one of the contestants from Bigg Boss 11 house.



Sources say that makers are planning to evict Sabyasachi Satpathy in the mid-week eviction.

Although there is no confirmation yet but let’s wait and watch what happens.

Do you think it will be right to evict Sabyasachi Satpathy?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

First Published:
