BIGG BOSS 11: This contestant is OUT of the task, thanks to Shilpa and Hina

: With Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 finale just few weeks away, contestants are now gearing up to have the ‘Ticket To Finale’.After the nominations, it is time for a task. Bigg Boss has given a chance to the contestants to get a direct entry in ‘Bigg Boss 11 Finale’ through task, ‘Mount BB’. For the task, garden area is converted into Snow Mountain and housemates have to carry a bag with other contestant’s name on it. If the housemate wants they can empty the bag so that a contestant gets eliminated from the task. The motive of the contestant in the task will be his/her bagpack reaches the top of the mountain.The latest update in the task is that Akash Dadlani is out of the task. As per news in Khabri, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde team up to make sure that Akash Dadlani gets eliminated from the task. So during the task, Shilpa and Hina played so well that they kicked Akash out of the game.But the big news is that Akash and Puneesh are already in Top 5.2 contestants will be Winners of this task and get the selected for, ‘Ticket To Finale’. Then they will fight to get a direct entry in Finale.Who you think it can be?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.