BIGG BOSS 11: This contestant is going to get EVICTED in MID WEEK EVICTION



Voting Trend! 1200 IST

1 Shilpa (leading by huge margin)

2 Vikas

3 Hina

4 Puneesh

5 Akash (trailing by huge margin)

DIFFRENCE of votes BETWEEN 2 3 4 is very little



Akash Dadlani will be Evicted!



— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) January 9, 2018

: Makers of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 are all set to bring twist and drama with Arshi Khan entering in the show. On Wednesday, out of 5, one contestant will get evicted in mid-week eviction.As we told you that As per sneak peak video, when Arshi enters the house, Vikas’s happiness has no bounds. Arshi brings in a new task for Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma.Vikas reads the task, “Aaj aapko sabse zyada matlabi banker yeh yeh mukabla jeetna hai.”Here is something more interesting! The latest voting trends show that Shilpa Shinde is again leading by a big margin. But it is Akash Dadlani who has got the lowest votes until now.Check out this tweet by Khabri:Well, Akash Dadlani should have been eliminated last week in place of Luv Tyagi but as they say, better late than never!Last week Salman Khan slammed Akash for his bad and rude behavior in the house.Stay tuned for Bigg Boss news and updates.