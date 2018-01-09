BIGG BOSS 11: This contestant is going to get EVICTED in MID WEEK EVICTION

As we told you that As per sneak peak video, when Arshi enters the house, Vikas’s happiness has no bounds. Arshi brings in a new task for Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma.
Vikas reads the task, “Aaj aapko sabse zyada matlabi banker yeh yeh mukabla jeetna hai.”
Here is something more interesting! The latest voting trends show that Shilpa Shinde is again leading by a big margin. But it is Akash Dadlani who has got the lowest votes until now.
Voting Trend! 1200 IST
1 Shilpa (leading by huge margin)
2 Vikas
3 Hina
4 Puneesh
5 Akash (trailing by huge margin)
DIFFRENCE of votes BETWEEN 2 3 4 is very little
Akash Dadlani will be Evicted!
Guys this is a very important post. AKASH DADLANI is not a bad guy. If you noticed him closely he is very sweet and nice to people. Even if he fights...... he only fights for a short time and then after he realizes and is always kind to everyone. He doesn’t like to hurt anyone intentionally. When the families came to Bigg Boss he was respectful and kind to everyone. Even LUV TYAGI himself said in his interview that “AKASH IS A RIGHT/NICE GUY). Even Luv supported him. So this is my request to you guys......... AKASH needs your support..... please vote for him and save this innocent guy. We already lost our innocent and nice #luvtyagi . We can’t lose AKASH again. If he loses he’s gonna get more disrespected as he already gets disrespected from the housemates. Almost everyone disrespects AKASH except for Luv. So we need to vote for @akash.dadlani and save him to the finale. 🙏🏼💪🏼#akashdadlani #champion #tennisplayer #biggboss11 #biggboss #luvtyagi #niceperson #rapper #funny #supportakashdadlani #luv
Well, Akash Dadlani should have been eliminated last week in place of Luv Tyagi but as they say, better late than never!
Last week Salman Khan slammed Akash for his bad and rude behavior in the house.
Stay tuned for Bigg Boss news and updates.