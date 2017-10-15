 Bigg Boss 11: This contestant has got ELIMINATED
In the second week of Bigg Boss 11, out of Jyoti Kumari and Sshivani Durgah, one contestant has got eliminated!

By: || Updated: 15 Oct 2017 09:49 PM
New Delhi: It is the judgement day in Colors TV show Biggg Boss 11. On Saturday, Salman Khan lost his temper and scolded Akash Dadlani for his vulgar comments on Lucinda Nicholas. Salman asked him to mend his ways and behave.

He also accused Hina Khan for manipulating the nominations for captaincy.

As yesterday we told you that 3 contestants were safe from evictions and they are Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary and Vikas Gupta.

Jyoti Kumari and Sshivani Dargah were in Danger zone. Now as per our sources, Sshivani Durgah has got evicted this week. This comes as shock to the housemates because everyone respected her and called her ‘Maa’.

On today’s episode we saw TV actors Ravi Dubey and Rithvik Dhanjani with Salman Khan on the stage buying Shilpa 'jalebi' and Vikas 'dhol'.

Apart from that, turned from friends to enemies, Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan will have a competition in Sultani Akhada.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss 11 news and updates.

