BIGG BOSS 11: These TWO contestants WIN the task and TICKET TO FINALE but here is the TWIST

: Makers of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 are all set to bring in some huge twists in the show this week. Earlier we told you that nominations this week are fake and also voting lines are closed this week.So, now coming on the ‘BB Mount’ task where contestants have the chance to win the ‘Ticket To Finale’. As we told you earlier that there will be two winners of this task and then after that they will compete for the direct entry in finale.As per news, Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma have won the ‘BB Mount’ task. Now after winning they will get a chance to win ‘Ticket To Finale’ but that will happen with Live Voting.Akash Dadlani wanted to win this task very much but her was kicked out by Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan.Well, looking at Luv Tyagi’s recent popularity, fan base and support he is getting from his community, we are quite sure that he is going to finale already.Last week, Live voting was done between Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan for the title of ‘Best Entertainer’, and former won by 77% votes.So, who are going to vote for? Puneesh Sharma or Luv Tyagi?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.