BIGG BOSS 11: These TWO CONTESTANTS are in DANGER ZONE

: Colors TV’s reality show Bigg Boss 11 had a lot of drama, fights and entertainment to showcase this week. We saw contestants saving their close one in the nominations. Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan’s ugly fight. Luxury Budget of Raja Rani Ki Kahani, and the competition of captaincy.As we all know that Vikas Gupta became the first captain of the house. Arshi Khan, Hina Khan and Sapna Choudhary were in the Bigg Boss Kaal Kothari. Now it is Saturday and one of the nominated contestants will get evicted.This week’s nominated contestants are Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Sapna Choudhary, Sshivani Durgah and Jyoti Kumari. As per sources, TV actress Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Sapna Choudhary are safe.On the other hand, Sshivani Durgah and Jyoti Kumari are still in the danger zone. One of them will get evicted today. Both of these contestants have been quiet and not so entertaining in the house. So, there are high chances of either of them getting evicted.So who you think should get eliminated, Sshivani Durgah or Jyoti Kumari?