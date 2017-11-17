BIGG BOSS 11: These THREE contestants including SHILPA SHINDE in KAAL KOTHARI

Bandagi Kalra became the new captain of the Bigg Boss house.
Pool Party 🏊 With Captaincy 👑 #BB11 Ghar mein, aap bhi aaiyein aaj 10.30 pm! The heat is rising in the #BB11 House. Tune in tonight 10.30pm for all the drama! #BBSneakPeek h #AkashDadlani & #ArshiKhan tonight 10.30pm! #BBSneakPeek#bb11 #biggboss11 #Priyanksharma #shivanidurgah #manveergurjar #salmankhan #colorstv #zubairkhan #hinakhan #kkk8 #beinghuman #shilpashinde #vikasgupta #hinakhan #benafshasoonawalla #hitentejwani #bb #jyotikumari #lucindanicholas #sapnachoudhary #mehjabisiddiqui #zubairkhan #AkashDadlani #colors #luvtyagi #puneeshsharma #bandgikalra #arshikhan #lucindanicholas
Now we have other interesting news. Last week, Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonawalla and Hiten Tejwani were sent to Kaal Kothari.
This week housemates decided to send Shilpa Shinde, Akash Dadlani and Luv Tyagi in Kaal Kothari. It will be interesting to see if Akash and Shilpa sort out the things between them. We all know that how Akash Dadlani took a u-turn this week and started slamming Shilpa and Arshi.
आकाश दादलानी जैसा बेटा होने से अच्छा है बेऔलाद होना अच्छा..।। ऐसा बेटा होने से अच्छा कोई बेटा ही ना हो। ❤️ #Arshilpa #arshikhan #shilpashinde #biggboss11#bigboss #bigboss11 #bigbossseason11 #bigbossseasoneleven #bigbossofficial #hinakhan #priyanksharma #vikasgupta #benafshasoonawalla #shilpashinde #hitentejwani #shivanidurgah #zubairkhan #sapnachaudhary #jyotikumari #luvtyagi #mehajabeensiddiqui #lucindanicholas #sabyasachisatyapathi #akaashanildadlani #beingsalmankhan #appy #appyfizz #oppo @arshikhanteam @arshikhan_official @arshikhanofficial @arshi_khannn @arshi.khanofficial @arshiya_begum_arshiya_begum @shilpashindeee @shilpa._.shinde @shilpashindeb @shilpashinde_official @bigbosss11 @biggboss11__2k17 @biggbossinstaa @akash.anil.dadlani @biggboss11_official @lostboyjourney @akash.dadlani @thepunisher @kalrabandagi @realhinakhan @hitentejwani @priyanksharmaaa @benafshasoonawalla @luvtyaagi @sabhyasachiofficial @sapna_chaudhry
A post shared by Arshi Shilpa Fan Club (@arshilpa.biggboss11) on
On a related note, this week 3 contestants have been nominated and they are Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary and Hiten Tejwani.
Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.