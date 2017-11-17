BIGG BOSS 11: These THREE contestants including SHILPA SHINDE in KAAL KOTHARI

: There are many reasons why Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has been in news this season more. One of them is the drama and the fights in the Bigg Boss 11 house. As we told you earlier that Bigg Boss 11 has this week’s captaincy task between Puneesh Sharma, Bandagi Kalra and Luv Tyagi.Bandagi Kalra became the new captain of the Bigg Boss house.Now we have other interesting news. Last week, Hina Khan, Benafsha Soonawalla and Hiten Tejwani were sent to Kaal Kothari.This week housemates decided to send Shilpa Shinde, Akash Dadlani and Luv Tyagi in Kaal Kothari. It will be interesting to see if Akash and Shilpa sort out the things between them. We all know that how Akash Dadlani took a u-turn this week and started slamming Shilpa and Arshi.On a related note, this week 3 contestants have been nominated and they are Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary and Hiten Tejwani.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.