BIGG BOSS 11: These are the NOMINATED contestants for this week

We all were aware that this thing will definitely affect the nominations. This week there was no twist in the nominations. Most of the housemates nominated Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra and there were some who nominated Akash Dadlani and Luv Tyagi.
But Akash got only one vote, so this week’s nominated contestants are Luv Tyagi, Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma.
Well, as we told you yesterday that netizens were more than happy to see Bandagi and Puneesh in the nominations.
There are high chances that either Puneesh Sharma or Bandagi Kalra will get evicted this week. But it will be too soon to say anything.
Last week Sapna Choudhary got evicted from the Bigg Boss 11.
