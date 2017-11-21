BIGG BOSS 11: These are the NOMINATED contestants for this week

: Just like last week, this time too in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, nominations took more than a day. Bigg Boss 11 nominations again had a huge twist. This time it was game changer 'nominations' as Bigg Boss kept Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani in safe zone.Safe zone was a small sitting made in the garden area, where the safe contestants will get food and luxury items. But the big twist was that a buzzer will be played six times in the task and after every buzzer, one of the safe contestants will have to come out. The decision would be mutually decided by 4 of them.Now in this task, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani teamed up against Hina Khan. Vikas being the mastermind tells Hiten and Arshi to refuse to go out and Hina exits the safe zone, giving her place to Sapna Choudhary. But later on Sapna gives safe zone seat to Luv Tyagi and he gets saved from nominations.During these nominations, Bigg Boss gives Captain Bandagi Kalra a power to save one contestants and very obvious, she saves Puneesh Sharma.Akash Dadlani on the other hand uses his shield to save himself from nominations.So this week’s nominated contestants are Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma.Who you think will get evicted?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.