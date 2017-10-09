 BIGG BOSS 11: These are NOMINATED CONTESTANT for 2nd Week
Bigg Boss 11 2nd week and 5 contestants have been nominated.

By: || Updated: 09 Oct 2017 10:18 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestants

New Delhi: Monday in Bigg Boss house mean Nominations day. Contestants nominate other contestant for the eviction. Last week, we saw that Zubair Khan got out of the show and after coming out of the show, he lodged FIR against Salman Khan for threatening him.

Now, this week in Bigg Boss 11, 6 contestants have been nominated. However, the ‘prakriya of Nominations’ have not been disclosed. But it is finally out that who has been nominated this week.

Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Sapna Choudhary, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Hiten Tejwani, Sshivani Durgah and Puneesh Sharma have been nominated.




Well, apart from that let us tell you that Priyank Sharma is in secret room and won’t be back in the house this week.

So, who are you supporting and saving from evictions this week?

Stay Tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

