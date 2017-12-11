BIGG BOSS 11: These 4 contestants get NOMINATED this week



: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 makers didn’t evict anyone on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’. Both Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani were safe and also there was no twist and neither Shilpa Shinde nor Akash Dadlani got into secret room.Now, it is Monday for us but it is nominations day for the Bigg Boss 11 contestants. Nominations happened this time in a task.As per news in BOC, “Housemates are divided into two teams for the nomination task. Team Red and Team blue! Team blue includes- Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta. On the other hand, Team Red includes- Hiten Tejwani, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi. Arshi gets the power to save one team, which means all the contestants comprising in that team will be safe from nominations.”We reveal to you that at the end of the task, Arshi chooses team blue. So the members in team red, Hiten Tejwani, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi get nominated for this week.No doubt that there are high chances of Luv Tyagi getting evicted from Bigg Boss 11 house this time as strong contestants like Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani and Priyank Sharma are with him in nominations.Do you think that Luv Tyagi should get evicted this week?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.