BIGG BOSS 11: These 3 CONTESTANTS are in JAIL now with a BIG TWIST



3 contestant in jail

: Popular contestant of Bigg Boss 11 Vikas Gupta gain tries to run away from Bigg Boss house. He also said that he is ready to pay rupees 2crore for breaking the contract with Colors TV show.Well, do you know the reason behind this? Actually Vikas once again had a fight with Shilpa Shinde. After fight he broke down in tears and tried to run away.After this Bigg Boss asked the housemates to choose the ‘worst performer’ and also choose three contestants to send to ‘Kaal Kothari’. Housemates choose, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Mehjabi Siddiqui.Captain Luv Tyagi locks them in the Bigg Boss ‘Kaal Kothari’. This time, there is some change in the punishment. Contestants in the jail won’t get tea or coffee. They will get food but only two-times a day.This thing is surely going to make punishment tough for Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta and Mehjabi Siddiqui.On a related note, this time 9 contestants have been nominated and they are Bandagi Kalra, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Benafsha Soonawalla, Priyank Sharma, Dhinchak Pooja, Hiten Tejwani, Sabyasachi Satpathy and Sapna Choudhary.