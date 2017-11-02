 BIGG BOSS 11: These 3 CONTESTANTS are in JAIL now with a BIG TWIST
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11: These 3 CONTESTANTS are in JAIL now with a BIG TWIST

BIGG BOSS 11: These 3 CONTESTANTS are in JAIL now with a BIG TWIST

3 Bigg Boss 11 contestants end up in jail with a huge twist.

By: || Updated: 02 Nov 2017 05:35 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: These 3 CONTESTANTS are in JAIL now with a BIG TWIST

Bigg Boss 11 Captain Luv Tyagi locks contestants in Jail

New Delhi: Popular contestant of Bigg Boss 11 Vikas Gupta gain tries to run away from Bigg Boss house. He also said that he is ready to pay rupees 2crore for breaking the contract with Colors TV show.

Well, do you know the reason behind this? Actually Vikas once again had a fight with Shilpa Shinde. After fight he broke down in tears and tried to run away.

After this Bigg Boss asked the housemates to choose the ‘worst performer’ and also choose three contestants to send to ‘Kaal Kothari’. Housemates choose, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Mehjabi Siddiqui.

Captain Luv Tyagi locks them in the Bigg Boss ‘Kaal Kothari’. This time, there is some change in the punishment. Contestants in the jail won’t get tea or coffee. They will get food but only two-times a day.











This thing is surely going to make punishment tough for Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta and Mehjabi Siddiqui.

On a related note, this time 9 contestants have been nominated and they are Bandagi Kalra, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Benafsha Soonawalla, Priyank Sharma, Dhinchak Pooja, Hiten Tejwani, Sabyasachi Satpathy and Sapna Choudhary.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: Vikas Gupta tries to escape the house, ready to pay Rs 2 Crore penalty

trending now

MOVIES
Paramount Pictures to distribute 'Padmavati' in overseas markets
INDIA
BJP seeks ban on ‘Padmavati’ in Gujarat, says ‘It ...
INDIA
Watch: Girl climbs Rahul Gandhi's van to click selfie ...