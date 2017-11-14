Bigg Boss 11: The truth behind Shilpa Shinde's VIRAL MMS



Kya @lostboy54 aur Shilpa Shinde ne racha jhute jhagde ka natak? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM only on #BB11! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/EiVHp6e7Yr

— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 13, 2017

Bigg Boss 11 contestant and 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' fame Shilpa Shinde has become darling of many of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Though, Shilpa and Vikas are constantly in a fight mode since the show started; It can be a result of their bad past professional relationship.The actress is one of the most entertaining contestants of the house and has won hearts of the housemates with her kind, entertaining nature and cooking skills. She is trying to show her positive side on the national television while there are things being done to ruin her image.A picture had been surfaced and gone viral on the Internet in which the woman looks similar to Shilpa Shinde shown getting cozy with a men.Image- YouTubeWell! it made headlines citing MMS of Shilpa Shinde and hit a blow to her image. However, one of Shilpa's friends clears the air regarding her alleged MMS.“In today’s day and age, there are many ways to tamper with a person’s image. it is completely fabricated or may be a look alike’s photo. Nowadays everything can be photo shopped and morphed,” says the actor’s friend as per report published in entertainment portal businessofcinema.com.All contestants in Bigg Boss, have a strong fan following outside the house and some of the followers are also taking part in maligning others on the show. This fabricated picture also seems to be a result to tarnish Shilpa's image to get her out of show.So, the picture going viral on Internet can be her lookalike or photo-shopped as cleared by her friend.On the other hand, Shilpa is playing her game well in Bigg Boss Season 11 and became a strong contestant on the show.Stay tuned for the latest news and updates of Bigg Boss Season 11.