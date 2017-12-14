 BIGG BOSS 11: Suyyash Rai SLAMS Hina Khan for her fight with Shilpa Shinde
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and TV actor Suyyash Rai calls Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan thankless.

By: || Updated: 14 Dec 2017 11:23 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan and TV actor Suyyash Rai

New Delhi: Ardent fans of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 are waiting eagerly for ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ to see what Salman Khan will say on Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde’s fight over water used for cooking.

But internet has given its verdict and Hina Khan is being trolled mercilessly. For those who don’t know, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde had a big argument on Thursday.

Hina went to Shilpa and said, “Aap please tap water mat use karo. Mujhe nai pta tha, mujhe arshi ne btaya abhi.”

Shilpa replied, “Hello, voh paani acha khaase ubalta hai sabzi mein. Ek to paani vala kuch bnaya hi nai hai.”

Hina continued and said, “Tap water khaane me use mat kijiye. RO ka pani use kijiye that’s all.”

Check out the video of Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde fighting:




Well, TV actor Suyyash Rai tweeted about this and supported Shilpa Shinde. He wrote, “Everytime I try not to think anything negative about Hina she does something 👏🏻👏🏻 !!! Shilpa ji kitchen chodd kyu nai deti...Jab banaana padega khaana tab pata chalega.l How can one be sooo thankless towards the person who has been cooking for you everyday 💔 really bad #BB11”

However, in another tweet he accepted that what Hina said was right.

Check out the tweet:







Also see how Twitter reacted to it:





































As we said that what Hina said was not wrong but her way of speaking was bit different.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

First Published:
