BIGG BOSS 11: Suyyash Rai SLAMS Hina Khan for her fight with Shilpa Shinde



Everytime I try not to think anything negative about Hina she does something 👏🏻👏🏻 !!! Shilpa ji kitchen chodd kyu nai deti...Jab banaana padega khaana tab pata chalega.l

How can one be sooo thankless towards the person who has been cooking for you everyday 💔 really bad #BB11 https://t.co/FvUVtd2MIw



Hina easilyyyyyyy easilyyyyyy could have done this in a nicer way and said the same thing in a polite manner if not sweetly.

What she is saying is not wrong...the way she is saying is bad 💔 #BB11

We also used tap water for cooking. What's wrong in that thing. #BB11 hina madam will just give oder to others



Bhai hina khan toh bath bhi ro pani se krti h or shilpa ji ne usko khana tap water use krke dediya ...vry bad..usko koi btaye india k hr ghr mei tap water hi use krte h mostly us. Khudse khada ni hua jata kaam ni kra jata khudko toh bed pr lete rhna h pura din. Mahrani smjti h 😡

In BB8 Salman had bashed Karishma Tanya for making a scene over tap water

Hina has done the same , almost 75% Indians drink tap water !

That too it’s gonna be boiled once used for cooking ! So lame bitchina

Arshi is so disgusting

We Stand By Shilpa



One family member had a surgery recently, we were told by the DOCTOR to boil the RO water for his use as boiling water is the best. can someone plz tell this to 'miss know nothing' #HinaKhan.#BB11#BiggBoss11

Jo bandi khud andaa bhi nahi banati usko Shilpa k khane se achanak problem ho rahi hai.Itne din se vahi khana kha rahi thi.Thankless people😐



Hina ko koi bolo ki woh @BiggBoss ke ghar par hai...Sanjeev Kapoor ke Khaana Khazaana show mein nahi😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣#BB11 #BiggBoss11 #MTVExtraDose

Now Hina coming down to extreme low...sara din bed pe leti rehti hai..aj usko khane se bhi problem hai...I think shilpa jo ne thik kaha..she should stop cooking for them now...thankless ppl... We stand by Shilpa#shilpawinninghearts



Ghar pe handpump ka Pani peene wali Hina Khan ki itni https://t.co/nzBCN08V0J kharab ho Raha apka Hina ji..naach na Jane aangan tedha..#fekhina.

Stay strong Shilpa

Hina ia a nutcase. and Arshi the double dhol herself poured tap water in the food as seen in an ED footage. Faltu main picking on shilpa.



Sari duniya ke logon ke paas RO ka paani nai hai , bahut se log hai jo only tap water hi use karte hai.........ye memsaab ko aaj pata chala kaunsa paani use ho raha hai khane me....sara din bistar mandali bana ke baithi rehti hai ,.....khud bana le....

Hum bhi Ghar me tap ka Pani use karte hai are yar ye hai kon @eyehinakhan chutiya ghatiya kisam ki aurat disgusting , kini jagah par to Pani bhi Nahi hota yar sukha pada rehta hai , is chudel ko mil raha hai to RO ka chahiye ghatiyaaa aurat



Hina thinks BB hse main all are her daddy's naukar the way she orders. apni family ka naam bhi dooba diya. #BB11 #BiggBoss #Biggboss11

: Ardent fans of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 are waiting eagerly for ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ to see what Salman Khan will say on Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde’s fight over water used for cooking.But internet has given its verdict and Hina Khan is being trolled mercilessly. For those who don’t know, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde had a big argument on Thursday.Hina went to Shilpa and said, “Aap please tap water mat use karo. Mujhe nai pta tha, mujhe arshi ne btaya abhi.”Shilpa replied, “Hello, voh paani acha khaase ubalta hai sabzi mein. Ek to paani vala kuch bnaya hi nai hai.”Hina continued and said, “Tap water khaane me use mat kijiye. RO ka pani use kijiye that’s all.”Check out the video of Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde fighting:Well, TV actor Suyyash Rai tweeted about this and supported Shilpa Shinde. He wrote, “Everytime I try not to think anything negative about Hina she does something 👏🏻👏🏻 !!! Shilpa ji kitchen chodd kyu nai deti...Jab banaana padega khaana tab pata chalega.l How can one be sooo thankless towards the person who has been cooking for you everyday 💔 really bad #BB11”However, in another tweet he accepted that what Hina said was right.Check out the tweet:Also see how Twitter reacted to it:As we said that what Hina said was not wrong but her way of speaking was bit different.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.