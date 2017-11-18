 BIGG BOSS 11: Sunny Leone enters house with a NEW GAME
BIGG BOSS 11: Sunny Leone enters house with a NEW GAME

Bigg Boss 11 house has new guest and new game.

Updated: 18 Nov 2017 07:11 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde with Sunny Leone

New Delhi:  It is ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 and all the ardent fans are excited to know whether Hina Khan will go to the secret room or there will be a real eviction.

Well, we will keep you updated with that but first you need to hear this exciting news. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Bollywood actress Sunny Leone entered the Bigg Boss house this weekend. Sunny wore white colored off-shoulder dress and slaying in it.

Sunny Leone played a game named ‘Thoda Khao Thoda Lgao’ with Bigg Boss 11 contestants. In the game, when Sunny asked from Arshi Khan, ‘Kon is ghar me aisa hai jo sabse zyada buttering karta hai.’ Arshi being her usual self takes Hiten Tejwani’s name.

But interesting part is when Shilpa tells Sunny Leone that Sapna Choudhary is the most boring person in the house, which of course doesn’t make Sapna happy. Shilpa then applies Tabasco sauce and Chilly sauce on Sapna and latter also drinks it.

We could see the cold war between Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta in that task too. Vikas poured Chocolate syrup on Hina and then Hina broke eggs on Vikas’ forehead.

Check out this video:

























This week three contestants have been nominated and they are, Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary and Benafsha Soonawalla.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

