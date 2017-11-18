BIGG BOSS 11: Sunny Leone enters house with a NEW GAME

Well, we will keep you updated with that but first you need to hear this exciting news. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and Bollywood actress Sunny Leone entered the Bigg Boss house this weekend. Sunny wore white colored off-shoulder dress and slaying in it.
Sunny Leone played a game named ‘Thoda Khao Thoda Lgao’ with Bigg Boss 11 contestants. In the game, when Sunny asked from Arshi Khan, ‘Kon is ghar me aisa hai jo sabse zyada buttering karta hai.’ Arshi being her usual self takes Hiten Tejwani’s name.
But interesting part is when Shilpa tells Sunny Leone that Sapna Choudhary is the most boring person in the house, which of course doesn’t make Sapna happy. Shilpa then applies Tabasco sauce and Chilly sauce on Sapna and latter also drinks it.
We could see the cold war between Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta in that task too. Vikas poured Chocolate syrup on Hina and then Hina broke eggs on Vikas’ forehead.
This week three contestants have been nominated and they are, Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary and Benafsha Soonawalla.
