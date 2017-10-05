BIGG BOSS 11: ‘SUICIDE NOTE’ of contestant Sapna Choudhary goes VIRAL







: It is day 4 in Colors T show Bigg Boss 11 house and drama, entertainment continues. Just a day before we told you that we got our hands on one of unseen video of Sapna Choudhary, where she is seen saying that she is done with Bigg Boss house and wants to go home now.Well, now Sapna is once again in news but it is her past. Last year Sapna Choudhary attempted suicide and the reason was the cases filed on her by a person named Satpal Tanwar. In an interview with ABP News, Sapna said that she was forced to take this step by Satpal Tanwar, who ran an online campaign against Sapna and questioned her clean character.She said, “I was in depression due to this and all it is because of Satpal Tanwar.”Check out the Suicide note written by Sapna:Satpal filed complaint against Sapna after he thought that Sapna insulted a Dalit community during one of her performances.Check out Sapna Choudhary’s interview with ABP News:Well, now Sapna is fine and all her fans are happy to see her in Bigg Boss 11. Let’s hope we get to see Sapna happy in the reality show and even after that. Even Bigg Boss host Salman Khan praised Sapna in the grand premiere.