BIGG BOSS 11: Star Plus ‘BAHU’ Sayantani Ghosh BLASTS on Hina Khan

: They say it right, ‘Think before you speak’ and especially when you are a celebrity contestant in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. TV actress and one the most hated Bigg Boss contestant of this season, Hina Khan has said a lot of things in the show, which she shouldn’t have.The latest is during the ‘LuxuryB udget Task’, where she was from Hiten’s team and accused Arshi Khan for her provocative behavior. She used her mental strength to win the task. During the first day of the task, Hina Khan said that Arshi works out with men.Well, just like Arshi and her team, one of the popular TV actresses also didn’t like Hina’s way to win the case. TV actress Sayantani Ghosh, who plays the role of ‘Neela’ in Star Plus show, ‘Naamkarann’ has lashed out at Hina Khan for her recent behavior in Bigg Boss.Sayantani wrote on Twitter:“A sad task #BB11 !’ It’s built to disrespect a woman n our so called lady of the hour @eyehinakhan who has posts on social media of her workouts revealing her abs points out dat #arshi does push ups with men ! This girl can really stoop n how! Even in a task show some sense!”Well, we think it is not totally Hina Khan’s fault as it was planned by Hiten and his team.This week, Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary, Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma have been nominated.Who are you voting for?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.