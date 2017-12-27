BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Vikas Gupta’s mother FIGHTS with other family members

: The drama and the controversy have just begun in the new Bigg Boss 11 Luxury Budget Task. The two competitions were that happened in the task are ‘Cooking competition’ and ‘comedy competition’. Shilpa Shinde became winner in cooking and Hina Khan became winner comedy competition.Well, we thought that family members of housemates will live happily and have no fight but guess we were wrong. Ardent fans of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 will witness a fight between Vikas Gupta’s mother and Bandagi Kalra.As per the video, ‘Ignoring task’ is going on and Bandagi says, “Toh ab hum yeh iska doosra reaction rakhein”Vikas’s mother replies, “Na Na ek hi rahega bhai, jab yeh deal khatam kar denge tab doosri lagegi.”Then other contestant is performing and Vikas’s mother says, “Iska kitna gya.” Bandagi replies, “10” whereas Rocky says “Mene last 9 hi count kiya”.Bandagi disagrees to this and walks away from the conversation. Then is another conversation, Shilpa Shinde’s brother says, “Agar aap nahi maanoge to hum moun vrat dharan kar lenge.”Check out the video:Well, what do you think, Is Vikas Gupta’s mother being partial in the game?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.