 BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! There will be MID-WEEK EVICTION
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! There will be MID-WEEK EVICTION

BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! There will be MID-WEEK EVICTION

Who will get evicted, Akash or Puneesh?

By: || Updated: 06 Jan 2018 11:30 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! There will be MID-WEEK EVICTION

Bigg Boss 11 contestants

New Delhi: With only one week left in the grand finale of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 and season getting its Top 5 contestants, fight is going to get tough now.

This week Luv Tyagi got the lowest votes through Mall visit and was eliminated from the show. Now the makers of Bigg Boss 11 might bring a new twist in the show.

According to news in Bollywoodlife.com, “With five contestants remaining, there is a definite chance of a mid-week elimination. Past seasons also showed us that one of the contestants quit after getting a briefcase full of money. Now, its time to see who gets the briefcase and who has elimination chances.”

Twitter handle Khabri too tweeted about it. Check out this tweet:










Well, we all know that Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde won’t take the briefcase. It will be interesting to see if Akash Dadlani or Puneesh Sharma say goodbye to the show by accepting the briefcase.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story WHAAATT! Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary already ENGAGED?

trending now

VIDEO
Fodder Scam Case: Lalu Prasad Yadav sentenced to 3.5 years ...
VIDEO
Ram Rahim's follower was running flesh trade on pretext ...
VIDEO
BMC commissioner should expose the politician's name who pressurised ...