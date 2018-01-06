BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! There will be MID-WEEK EVICTION

This week Luv Tyagi got the lowest votes through Mall visit and was eliminated from the show. Now the makers of Bigg Boss 11 might bring a new twist in the show.
According to news in Bollywoodlife.com, “With five contestants remaining, there is a definite chance of a mid-week elimination. Past seasons also showed us that one of the contestants quit after getting a briefcase full of money. Now, its time to see who gets the briefcase and who has elimination chances.”
Twitter handle Khabri too tweeted about it. Check out this tweet:
#BB11
1 Shilpa Shinde
2 Hina Khan
3 Vikas Gupta
4 Akash Dadlani and
5 Puneesh Sharma
Are the top 5 Confirmed contestants
Who do you think will be eliminated in mid week eviction during Finale week and who will go away with money bag.
Well, we all know that Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde won’t take the briefcase. It will be interesting to see if Akash Dadlani or Puneesh Sharma say goodbye to the show by accepting the briefcase.
