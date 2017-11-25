BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! This contestant ELIMINATED from the show and it's not Hina Khan

New Delhi: Get ready for a ‘Dhmaakedaar’ ‘weekend ka vaar’ in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. As we all are well aware that this week Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Sapna Choudhary and Priyank Sharma have been nominated. One of them will get evicted, this was sure but now makers have added a twist to the tale.There was a huge buzz that Hina Khan has been eliminated and she has been sent to secret room. But this is not true at all.As pr the latest update, Priyank Sharma and Sapna Choudhary were in danger zone and now we have got the information that Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary has been eliminated from the show. She has major fights this week with Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh Sharma.This week, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma and Sapna Choudhary were nominated. It was obvious that Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan, being the popular and strong celeb contestants won't go out.Apart from that, Salman Khan grilled Priyank Sharma for body shaming Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde.After Sapna's elimination, only 10 contestants are left in the Bigg Boss house and they are, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hiten Tejwani, Arshi Khan, Akash Dadlani, Puneesh Sharma, Bandagi Kalra, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi.Who you think should get eliminated next week?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.