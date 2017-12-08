BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Priyank’s girlfriend Divya PAID WHOPPING amount to SLAM him!

: Not just the contestants of Colors TV Show Bigg Boss 11 show are controversial but in fact the show in itself is a huge controversy. Every year there are reports that show is scripted and contestants fake in it.This time, allegation has come at a time when family members of Bigg Boss 11 contestants entered the house under Bigg Boss luxury Budget task. Priyank Sharma’s ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal entered the house and said to former that she has broken up with him. She also said that he has hurt her a lot.After she left the house, Priyank broke down in tears and cried badly. Priyank then told Hina that they had broken up before entering Bigg Boss 11. Well, here question is why Divya pretended to break up on national TV?It was all because she had been paid a huge amount to do that! Quite shocking!As per report in Hindustan.com, “Divya was paid thrice the amount given to others as fee to go inside the house and create all the drama. Divya had announced that she's broken up with Priyank on several TV channels, when the makers of Bigg Boss 11 approached her to go inside the house for a day, she denied doing so. She reportedly said that she's broken up with him in public and doesn't want to go back to Priyank once again but when they offered her a hefty sum of money for just a day, she agreed.”Phewww!ABP Live cannot prove how much truth is to this story but it definitely raises questions regarding the show.Stay tuned for Bigg Boss news and updates.