BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Priyank Sharma goes BALD

New Delhi: Makers of the Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 have brought in again a new twist in the nominations. After Mehjabi Siddiqui and Sabyasachi getting evicted from the show, it will be very interesting to see who get nominated this time.But the twist is that contestants will have to make a big sacrifice this time. As per the latest promo, a phone booth has been set in the garden area. First contestant to pick the call is Hina Khan and she is nominated automatically. She can save herself from nominations of Luv Tyagi agree to get a 'Heena' tattoo of ‘ZERO’ on his forehead from Sapna Choudhary.Then Akash Dadlani is the second one to get nominated but Hiten can save him by shattering the family frame he got on diwali from his family.Then Priyank Sharma saves one of the contestants from getting nominated by shaving off his head. The contestant saved by Priyank is Hiten Tejwani.Check out these photos of Priyank Sharma:Who you think will get nominated this week?Bandagi Kalra is safe as she is the captain of the Bigg Boss 11 house.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.