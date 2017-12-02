 BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Priyank Sharma ABUSES Hina Khan
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Priyank Sharma ABUSES Hina Khan

BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Priyank Sharma ABUSES Hina Khan

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan's best friend Priyank abused her on TV.

By: || Updated: 02 Dec 2017 04:55 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Priyank Sharma ABUSES Hina Khan

Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma

New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 was undoubtedly entertaining and full of drama this week. The big fight of Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani was the highlight.

The luxury budget task made all the contestants inhuman and they went to another level to win the task. Hina rubbed red chilli powder in Hina’s eyes and Puneesh literally chopped of Luv Tyagi’s hair.

Now as the latest news, it is being said that Priyank and Luv have got tired of Hina Khan. According to report in Spotboye.com, “Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Arshi Khan and a few other members were seated in the bedroom and were chatting about something and Hina gestured that she will speak to Priyank later. Priyank was about to reply to Hina with a thumbs up, but instead he showed middle finger to her.This shocked Hina and other housemates and they asked him about the obscene gesture to which Priyank said, “By mistake hogaya.” However, Hina took the gesture in a light spirit.”

Check out this picture:

Priyank Hina

Is this a sign that even Priyank is not real friend of Hina Khan?

This week Puneesh Sharma, Bandagi Kalra and Luv Tyagi have been nominated, let’s see who gets evicted!

Stay tuned for Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: Puneesh Sharma cracks a RAPE joke and it is DISTURBING

trending now

TV
BIGG BOSS 11: Puneesh Sharma cracks a RAPE joke and ...
VIDEO
Jan Man Bulletin: Police charges lathi on BSP workers ...
VIDEO
Viral Sach: A viral video of a bird claims ...