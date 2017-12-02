BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Priyank Sharma ABUSES Hina Khan

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 was undoubtedly entertaining and full of drama this week. The big fight of Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani was the highlight.The luxury budget task made all the contestants inhuman and they went to another level to win the task. Hina rubbed red chilli powder in Hina’s eyes and Puneesh literally chopped of Luv Tyagi’s hair.Now as the latest news, it is being said that Priyank and Luv have got tired of Hina Khan. According to report in Spotboye.com, “Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Arshi Khan and a few other members were seated in the bedroom and were chatting about something and Hina gestured that she will speak to Priyank later. Priyank was about to reply to Hina with a thumbs up, but instead he showed middle finger to her.This shocked Hina and other housemates and they asked him about the obscene gesture to which Priyank said, “By mistake hogaya.” However, Hina took the gesture in a light spirit.”Check out this picture:Is this a sign that even Priyank is not real friend of Hina Khan?This week Puneesh Sharma, Bandagi Kalra and Luv Tyagi have been nominated, let’s see who gets evicted!Stay tuned for Bigg Boss news and updates.