 BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! “Priyank has SEXUAL HARRASMENT case against him” says Gehna Vasisth
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • TV
  • BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! “Priyank has SEXUAL HARRASMENT case against him” says Gehna Vasisth

BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! “Priyank has SEXUAL HARRASMENT case against him” says Gehna Vasisth

After exposing Arshi Khan, Gehana Vasisth takes down another Bigg Boss 11 contestant.

By: || Updated: 31 Oct 2017 07:15 PM
BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! “Priyank has SEXUAL HARRASMENT case against him” says Gehna Vasisth

Actress Gehana Vasisth and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma is once again news but this time due to his past acts. Remember Gehana Vasisth, South Indian actress who made some shocking revelations about Arshi Khan?

Well, this time she has made some more than shocking revelations about popular Colors TV's show Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Priyank Sharma. In an explosive interview with a media organization, Gehna said, “Priyank Sharma is a dog. He is an ass-licker who can even sleep around for work. He is totally shameless, spineless and morals-less (sic). He is a blot on humanity. Insaniyat ke naam par ek dhabba hein, Priyank Sharma.”

Gehna didn’t stop here and went to reveal that Priyank Sharma is a sexual offender. As per news she said, “Priyank Sharma has a sexual harassment or molestation case registered against him in Delhi.”











I am classic man , yeah babe I am classic man #dimpleboy


A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on



















Few days ago, Arshi Khan’s publicist Flynn Remedios filed an  against Priyank Sharma, Sapna Choudhary and Colors TV for talking about Arshi Khan’s Pune-Goa scandal on national TV.

What you think, how much is truth to Gehna’s this revelation?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

For TV News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story BIGG BOSS 11: Bandagi Kalra EXPOSED

trending now

VIDEO
Kaun Banega Mukhyamantri from Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh
INDIA
SHOCKING VIDEO: Hindu outfit leader shot dead in Amritsar
INDIA
33rd death anniversary: Here are 10 less known, forgotten facts ...