BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! “Priyank has SEXUAL HARRASMENT case against him” says Gehna Vasisth

Well, this time she has made some more than shocking revelations about popular Colors TV's show Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Priyank Sharma. In an explosive interview with a media organization, Gehna said, “Priyank Sharma is a dog. He is an ass-licker who can even sleep around for work. He is totally shameless, spineless and morals-less (sic). He is a blot on humanity. Insaniyat ke naam par ek dhabba hein, Priyank Sharma.”
Gehna didn’t stop here and went to reveal that Priyank Sharma is a sexual offender. As per news she said, “Priyank Sharma has a sexual harassment or molestation case registered against him in Delhi.”
There will always be some people who would try to pull you down. Do not care about them. Care about those who give you love and support at each and every point. I’m grateful that I always have all of you by my side giving me the positivity I need. You all fill my life with so much care that there is no space left for any rumours or negativities. Thank you! Coming back stronger than before and as this song says “Sadne wale sad de reh gaye assi duniya jeeti” I’m here to win hearts and I’m gonna do that. Peace! ✌🏼 #bigboss11 #backinthegame @colorstv #PriyankSharma
Few days ago, Arshi Khan’s publicist Flynn Remedios filed an against Priyank Sharma, Sapna Choudhary and Colors TV for talking about Arshi Khan’s Pune-Goa scandal on national TV.
