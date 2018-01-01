 BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING NOMINATIONS EVER! 4 contestants gets NOMINATED
2 Bigg Boss 11 contestants enter in finale week.

By: || Updated: 01 Jan 2018 11:16 AM
BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING NOMINATIONS EVER! 4 contestants gets NOMINATED

Bigg Boss 11 contestants after Priyank Sharma's eviction

New Delhi: It is New Year and ardent fans of Bigg Boss 11 should get ready for some shocking news from Bigg Boss house. We all are aware that Mondays are the ‘Nominations special’. Since finale is just few weeks away, so this week’s nominations are important.

In today’s episode of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11, we will one of the most shocking nominations of Bigg Boss 11 ever. According to latest update, Hina Khan, Luv Tyagi, Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta have been nominated for eviction this week. The two contestants who are safe and are in finale week are, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani.

All of them are strong contestants and it is quite difficult to say who will get evicted this week. But what more shocking is that Puneesh and Akash are safe this week and how. Well, Akash is entertaining but Puneesh has become quite boring after Bandagi Kalra got evicted from the house.

Who are you going to save this week?

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

