BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! ‘Mene jaan bhuj kr Hiten ka naam liya’ says Vikas to Priyank

: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hiten Tejwani’s eviction from the show came as a huge blow to the ardent fans and contestants. Earlier we told you that this week 7 contestants have got nominated except Hina Khan. Now the race for captaincy in the Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has started.The process of eviction last week was a major twist. For the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, housemates decided who will get evicted from the show. In the bottom two was Priyank Sharma and Hiten Tejwani. To everyone’s shock, majority of contestants wanted to save Priyank Sharma. Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma and Arshi Khan wanted to save Hiten Tejwani but Shilpa Shinde, who everyone thought will save Hiten, saved Priyank.Now here is some more shocking news for the fans of Hiten Tejwani. As per news in Khabri, Vikas told Priyank, “Maine jaan Bhuj k eviction k liye Hiten ka naam liya Kyunki mjhe pta tha Akash mere against Vote karega.”Hina told this to Puneesh and we are totally shocked.This means that Vikas Gupta wanted Hiten to get evicted and again he played a dirty game just to eliminate a deserving contestant.Check out the video of Hiten’s eviction:Will fans now root for Vikas Gupta to be winner of Bigg Boss 11?Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.