BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Lucinda Nicholas gets ELIMINATED in SURPRISE EVICTION

: Third week has started in the house of Bigg Boss 11. In yesterday's episode we all saw Rithvik Dhanjani and Ravi Dubey playing some fun games with the Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan and other housemates.Out of the nominated contestants, Sshivani Durgah was evicted due to low votes. But here is some shocking news for the ardent fans of Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11. In today’s episode, one of the padosi will get eliminated.Firang model and actress, Lucinda Nicholas, who has spoken very less, is now out of the show. It all happened because padosis were given a task by Bigg Boss to enter the main house as ‘Family’. Till the time other contestants are not able to guess their reality, padosis will have the immunity. But in the shocking turn of events, Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani got to know that the ‘padosis’ are lying. Because of this, Bigg Boss gives punishment to the 4 padosis, Luv Tygagi, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Sabyasachi Satapathy and Lucinda Nicholas.In the living area, other contestants of the house have to decide which the least deserving padosi in the house is. Majority of them vote for Lucida Nicholas. So now, Lucida Nicholas has got evicted from the show.Well, including Lucinda, until now 4 contestants have been eliminated and they are, Zubair Khan, Priyank Sharma, Sshivani Durgah and Lucinda Nicholas.Let’s see how many contestants get nominated this week.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.