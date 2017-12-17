 Bigg Boss 11: SHOCKING! HIten Tejwani to be eliminated from the show?
In Bigg Boss 11 'Weekend Ka Vaar', four contestants nominated for the elimination but Shilpa Shinde and Luv Tyagi stayed safe by getting more number of votes than Priyank and Hiten who placed on third and fourth respectively

Updated: 17 Dec 2017 09:54 AM
Bigg Boss 11/Image- Twitter@BiggBoss

Bigg Boss 11: In one of the biggest surprises this season, 'Weekend Ka Vaar' will witness the elimination of contestant Hiten Tejwani as per reports.

Luv Tyagi is always lucky to be safe from elimination, and luckily he is safe this time too. All housemates are shocked as they expected Luv to be eliminated this time.
But, surprisingly! Hiten Tejwani and Priyank Sharma are the nominated contestants for elimination. As per reports, Hiten is going to leave the house while Priyank will be safe. Though, it is not confirmed as the elimination episode will be aired tonight.

 



Four contestants were nominated for the elimination but Shilpa and Luv stayed safe by getting more number of votes than Priyank and Hiten who placed on third and fourth respectively.

Hiten has got least number of votes as per final voting trend.

 





In the last episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Salman Khan announced Priyank Sharma and Hiten Tejwani nominated for eviction. This elimination will be very different as the housemates will decide who is going to leave the show.

Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss news and updates.

