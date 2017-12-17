Bigg Boss 11: SHOCKING! HIten Tejwani to be eliminated from the show?

Luv Tyagi is always lucky to be safe from elimination, and luckily he is safe this time too. All housemates are shocked as they expected Luv to be eliminated this time.
But, surprisingly! Hiten Tejwani and Priyank Sharma are the nominated contestants for elimination. As per reports, Hiten is going to leave the house while Priyank will be safe. Though, it is not confirmed as the elimination episode will be aired tonight.
Eviction Promo Clip of Hiten & Priyank! pic.twitter.com/veg1wnlEBL
— Woopxat. (@woopxat) December 16, 2017
Four contestants were nominated for the elimination but Shilpa and Luv stayed safe by getting more number of votes than Priyank and Hiten who placed on third and fourth respectively.
Hiten has got least number of votes as per final voting trend.
As per Final Voting Trend
Hiten least vote gainer
Priyank at no 3
Luv 2nd
Shilpa 1st
Now its up to maker's
— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 15, 2017
In the last episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Salman Khan announced Priyank Sharma and Hiten Tejwani nominated for eviction. This elimination will be very different as the housemates will decide who is going to leave the show.
