BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Hiten Tejwani is a DIVORCEE

: TV actor Hiten Tejwani is currently seen in Colors TV’s show ‘Bigg Boss 11’. Hiten is known for his role in Star Plus show, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Kutumb’. Hiten and his wife Gauri are one of the ideal couples of our TV industry.But recently as he is in Bigg Boss 11, we have got our hands on a shocking revelation about his past. Otherwise Hiten is not talking much or getting into fights, but this huge secret about his past caught everyone’s attention. No one knows that this is Hiten is second marriage.Before getting married to Gauri, he was married to someone else. Earlier in an interview with India Forums, Hiten revealed that he is a divorcee. He said, “Yes, I was married once, before Gauri entered my life. I didn’t want to talk about it. Divorce isn’t the best thing that can happen to anyone.”He further said, “After a bitter experience, I’ve realised that it’s better to get married to a person you love. My marriage with Gauri (Pradhan) is the best thing that could ever happen to me. We know each other inside out. Also, since we’re in the same profession, it helps us understand each other better,”Hiten has two children with Gauri Pradhan.