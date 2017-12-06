BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Hina Khan YELLS at Hiten Tejwani

: Didn’t we tell you that Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is going to serve a plate full of drama and fights. Yesterday, we told you about the Bigg Boss captaincy task.Now we have the results and the new captain of the house is Arshi Khan. That is quite shocking though!Coming to what happened between the task, we told you how two best friends Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi got into an intense fight.As per the latest update, Hina Khan who is always in news for her comments and behavior in the Bigg Boss house is again in news. This time Hina Khan had a huge fight with Hiten Tejwani.In a video, Hiten and Vikas Gupta plan the game against Hina Khan, which of course doesn’t go well with Hina. She gets frustrated and says, “Hiten this is not fair. Hiten uske hisaab se mat karo.”Hiten replies, “Me apne dost ke liye kr raha hoon.”Hina then says, “Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta kid um ke peeche peeche chalta hai.”Check out the video:Well, Hina all we want to say is what will you call Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi in that case?This week Shilpa Shinde and Akash Dadlani have been nominated, but voting lines are closed.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.