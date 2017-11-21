 BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! HINA KHAN weeping for THIS reason ?
Celebrity contestant Hina Khan has shed tears in the show more number of times than any other contestant.

By: || Updated: 21 Nov 2017 10:00 PM
Hina Khan breaks down in BIgg Boss 11/ Image: Twitter (@biggbossnewz)

New Delhi: Once again celebrity contestant Hina Khan breaks into tear on television and this time the reason will shock you.

According to reports Hina Khan went late for breakfast and placed eggs before Shilpa Shinde and very curtly said"Shilpa, mujhe anda khana hai," (Shilpa, I want to eat eggs), to which Shilpa refused, saying "I am not your servant".

 



 





Hina Khan has become a laughing stock on social media for this act, as netizens cannot see any point in crying over an egg. Some of the trolls declared Hina a drama queen.

