BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! HINA KHAN weeping for THIS reason ?

According to reports Hina Khan went late for breakfast and placed eggs before Shilpa Shinde and very curtly said"Shilpa, mujhe anda khana hai," (Shilpa, I want to eat eggs), to which Shilpa refused, saying "I am not your servant".
#BB11 ExtraDose
Hina came late on breakfast
And just came and kept an egg in front og shilpa and went away.
She came back, As Shilpa hadnt prepared egg till then
She told shilpa rudel y didnt u prepare it
Shilpa said am not your Servant.
Then Draaama starts.
— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) November 21, 2017
She is just crying cause shilpa ne anda bana kr nh dia
Or kaha k ap time se breakfast k lye nh ayi or late aane k bawajood apne mje ye nh kaha k bana kr de dijye
Apne kaha shilpa mje anda khana hai
Or chali gai
Me servant nh
Hina drama strt pic.twitter.com/Ni0PP9Qxoo
— Sameer Ali (@Sameer_ali91) November 21, 2017
Hina Khan has become a laughing stock on social media for this act, as netizens cannot see any point in crying over an egg. Some of the trolls declared Hina a drama queen.