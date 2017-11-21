BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! HINA KHAN weeping for THIS reason ?



#BB11 ExtraDose

Hina came late on breakfast

And just came and kept an egg in front og shilpa and went away.

She came back, As Shilpa hadnt prepared egg till then

She told shilpa rudel y didnt u prepare it

Shilpa said am not your Servant.

Then Draaama starts.

She is just crying cause shilpa ne anda bana kr nh dia

Or kaha k ap time se breakfast k lye nh ayi or late aane k bawajood apne mje ye nh kaha k bana kr de dijye

Apne kaha shilpa mje anda khana hai

Or chali gai

Me servant nh

Hina drama strt



New Delhi: Once again celebrity contestant Hina Khan breaks into tear on television and this time the reason will shock you.According to reports Hina Khan went late for breakfast and placed eggs before Shilpa Shinde and very curtly said"Shilpa, mujhe anda khana hai," (Shilpa, I want to eat eggs), to which Shilpa refused, saying "I am not your servant".Hina Khan has become a laughing stock on social media for this act, as netizens cannot see any point in crying over an egg. Some of the trolls declared Hina a drama queen.