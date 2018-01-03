BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi get into MASSIVE FIGHT

: Not every friendship can survive in the house of Bigg Boss 11. After nominations, it was turn of ‘Ticket to finale’ task and we exclusively told you that Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma won the task. Twist is that they will again compete with each other to get a ticket in finale for Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11.Though Luv has won the task, but he seems to be losing his friendship with Hina Khan. As per the new sneak peak video, Luv Tyagi and Hina Khan have a heated argument during the task. Hina tries to empty Luv’s bag pack.Luv says then, “Ye haath chheen rahi hai mera.”Puneesh replies, “Cheena-jhapti nai kr skti Hina.”Akash says to Hina, “Such a dirty player you are Hina.”After the task, Hina says to Luv, “Tum log darr gaye. Lyv Tyagi is a ‘darpok’.”Luv gets furious and shouts, “Tum darpok, samajh aai.”Check out the complete video here:Is Hina really insecure that Luv is just one step away from finale or was it just in the heat of the moment?Well, we are sure that Luv and Hina will patch up soon but for now, this fight between two close friends is nothing less than a shock.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.