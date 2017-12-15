BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Has this CONTESTANT got EVICTED?

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has never failed to amuse the viewers with drama of the contestants and interesting tasks. This week’s luxury budget task was won by Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi and Arshi Khan.Now the fight for Bigg Boss 11 captaincy has started. Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan get into war of words for captaincy.Apart from that, this week Luv Tyagi, Shilpa Shinde, Hiten Tejwani and Priyank Sharma have been nominated. It is going to be very interesting to see who gets evicted this week.Is it possible that makers have taken the decision? Well, Wikipedia page showed that Luv Tyagi got evicted on 17 December.As per news in Bollywoodlife.com, “Luv Tyagi who was slowly coming into his own on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 11 will apparently be evicted this weekend.The Wikipedia page of Bigg Boss 11 has mentioned that Luv Tyagi has been eliminated on December 17. Now, this is quite shocking. While we agree that he is the most expected contestant to be out from the show, how did the information leak out?"Check out this screenshot:This is more than shocking!However, if you check the Bigg Boss 11 page now, the information has been removed.Luv Tyagi has bonded well with Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma in the show.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.