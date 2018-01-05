 BIGG BOSS 11: BREAKING NEWS! This contestant has got EVICTED from the show
Out of Luv Tyagi and Vikas Gupta, one of them has got evicted from Bigg Boss 11.

By: || Updated: 05 Jan 2018 10:56 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi

New Delhi: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 had week full of twists and turns this week. Nominations too happened in a very different manner. There was no luxury budget task but housemates were given a chance to win back the prize money through ‘BB Museum’ task.

Since voting lines were closed, so nominated contestants were taken to Mumbai’s Inorbit mall to seek votes from people. Audience in the mall had to put their votes in ‘secret ballot’. Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Luv Tyagi went to the Mall for the visit.

As per various news portals, Shilpa Shinde got the highest votes of all as a lot of fans turned up in the mall to vote her. Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta were on 2nd and 3rd number but it was Luv Tyagi who got the lowest votes.

Well, the latest news is that Luv Tyagi has finally got eliminated from Bigg Boss house. Twitter handle Khabri too confirmed this news.



Luv Tyagi, entered the Bigg Boss 11 house as ‘Padosi’ but in the last few weeks, he has emerged as one of the strong contestants of the show.

Check out some of pictures of Luv Tyagi:








Finally, Bigg Boss season 11 has got its Top 5 contestants and they are, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and Puneesh Sharma.

Stay tuned for Bigg Boss news and updates.

