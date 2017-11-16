BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Bandagi Kalra was offered CONDOM ad









Do u like this #couple ? In #bb11 #bigboss11 nd wht do u thinks is it #real or #fake #relationship b/w #puneeshsharma #bandagikalra



A post shared by Big Boss 😎 (@big_boss_khabari) on Nov 14, 2017 at 8:45pm PST

A post shared by Big Boss 😎 (@big_boss_khabari) on

: Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 has been high on drama entertainment, fights and not to forget, intimate relationship of Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma. From last one week, the couple who we thought is faking to stay in the game has taken their love to another level.Puneesh Sharma and Bandagi Kalra were spotted getting cozy in the bedroom under the sheets. Not just this, Colors TV also aired that segment when Puneesh and Bandagi kissed each other passionately after the lights went off.Talking about Bandagi, who is playing the game very safely, has done acting course. But can you believe that Bandagi was also offered a condom ad a year and half back.As per the source of Tellychakkar.com, “Bandgi was offered a condom ad a year and a half before but she refused it saying that she did not want to do anything that would upset or offend her parents. Now, she clearly seems to have forgotten that inside the house. Funnily, every time Puneesh and Bandgi are together, the ticker of the condom ad comes. The channel and brand are surely cashing in on what they are doing inside the house. And she is not even aware of it. Karma surely has a way of retribution.”Isn’t this quite ironic?On last ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, Salman Khan warned Bandagi that if she is too concerned about her image, she should be careful of her actions in the Bigg Boss house. And we couldn’t agree more to it!This week Hina Khan, Sapna Choudhary and Benafsha Soonawalla have been nominated.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.