BIGG BOSS 11: Shocking ! Arshi Khan evicted because of legal reasons?

Some of the Bigg Boss fan pages and handles are tweeting about Arshi Khan's eviction

By: || Updated: 24 Dec 2017 09:42 PM
Arshi Khan/ Image: Twitter

New Delhi: In a fresh jolt to Arshi Khan's fans, it is being said that she got evicted because of legal reasons.

Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 saw an unexpected elimination on Saturday instead of Sunday. The audience believes that getting least number of votes got her evicted but talks about she being caught up in lawsuits are also doing rounds on the internet.

It is being said that an arrest warrant against her is being speculated.



Arshi's eviction came as a shock to the audience as everybody was expecting Puneesh to get the lest number of votes.
Arshi Khan has been a very entertaining contestant throughout the season and also has a managed to build a good fanbase outside the house.

Puneesh on the other hand , has been a quiet contestant after Bandagi's eviction. He can be heard only when he picks up a fight with some contestant.

With everybody almost certain about Puneesh's eviction, Arshi's eviction made people in shock.

Another thing that is raising doubts is the postponing of Arshi's interview by Colors TV.



