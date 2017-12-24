BIGG BOSS 11: Shocking ! Arshi Khan evicted because of legal reasons?



#BB11

Eviction Alert! Inside news!

Arshi interview Delayed!

Arshi Evicted Because oF The Court case and speculated Arrest warrant against her.

This is The main reason For Puneesh being Not Evicted At The last moment.

— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 24, 2017



#BB11 Colors Team did not Allow any interviews With Arshi Khan Today.

The reason They menntioned was "UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES"



— The Khabri (@BiggBossNewz) December 24, 2017



New Delhi: In a fresh jolt to Arshi Khan's fans, it is being said that she got evicted because of legal reasons.Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 saw an unexpected elimination on Saturday instead of Sunday. The audience believes that getting least number of votes got her evicted but talks about she being caught up in lawsuits are also doing rounds on the internet.It is being said that an arrest warrant against her is being speculated.Arshi's eviction came as a shock to the audience as everybody was expecting Puneesh to get the lest number of votes.Arshi Khan has been a very entertaining contestant throughout the season and also has a managed to build a good fanbase outside the house.Puneesh on the other hand , has been a quiet contestant after Bandagi's eviction. He can be heard only when he picks up a fight with some contestant.With everybody almost certain about Puneesh's eviction, Arshi's eviction made people in shock.Another thing that is raising doubts is the postponing of Arshi's interview by Colors TV.