BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Arshi Khan calls Sapna Choudhary ‘NACHNEWALI’

: Drama and fights have once begun in the Colors TV show, Bigg Boss 11 house. Last day, viewers saw Hina Khan having an ugly fight with Vikas Gupta. Later on Puneesh Sharma also intervenes and intentionally gets into fight with Vikas Gupta.Not able to bear all this, Vikas locks himself in washroom and cries badly. Well, in today’s episode we will see a new side of Haryanvi dance sensation Sapna Choudhary.Arshi Khan and Sapna Choudhary will get into an argument, after which Sapna will be seen taking her revenge. Fight starts when Arshi says “Hiten to mujhe hi apni Raani bnayega, or shaadi bhi hogi.”Just then Sapna interrupts saying, “Ho jani chahiye, jinki asli me nahi ho sakti, nakli me ho jaye to behtar hai.”This triggers Arshi and she replies, “To jagah ‘nachnewalon’ ki shaadi hoti hai kya.”Sapna then vows to take revenge from Arshi for calling her ‘Nachnewali.’ Check out this video of Arshi and Sapna fighting:Well, apart from this, the hot topic in Bigg Boss house is Captaincy. Contestant in red team, who won the task, will compete for captaincy.So who you think should become captain, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Arshi Khan or Luv Tyagi?