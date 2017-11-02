 BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Akash Dadlani was THROWN OUT of college for being DRUNK
BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Akash Dadlani was THROWN OUT of college for being DRUNK

You will be shocked to know about this incident of Bigg Boss 11 contestant Akash Dadlani.

Updated: 02 Nov 2017 06:58 PM
Bigg Boss 11 contestant Akash Dadlani

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 contestants have some controversy linked up with them before entering the house. Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 is having a lot of drama and fights by the contestants. Entertainers of Bigg Boss 11 are Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani.

Well talking about A-cash rapper or Akash Dadlani, we have to say that he is the most entertaining but also irritating person in the house. But do you know he has some bad history in college. He was thrown out of the college.
















As per the source of Bollywoodlife.com, “Akash studied for a few months in a notable South Mumbai college located near Churchgate Station. He was part of a student exchange programme and had come for a few months. The college is closely associated with the Sindhi community. However, he was told to go back to the US after he turned up inebriated at a inter-college event. The authorities were furious and he was told to leave. Even in college, he was the Yo-Yo type and used to tell everyone how much he loved India. He had a fascination for everything desi.”

Well this is quite shocking.

Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.

First Published:
