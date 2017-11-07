BIGG BOSS 11: SHOCKING! Akash passes comments on Benafsha’s PRIVATE BODY PARTS

: Havoc was created in the Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 house when Akash Dadlani and Benafsha Soonawalla got into a massive fight. As we told you earlier in the day that during this fight Benafsha Soonawalla got so furious that she got violent and pulled Akash’s hair.Now we are going to tell you that what provoked Benafsha and other housemates to get into this fight. As per the video, Akash was in the Bathroom and Benafsha says, “Me chahti hoon tu meri beizzati kare. Me tujhe provoke kar rahi hoon.”Akash retorts by saying, “Bheekh mange aati hai roz, arey tu hai hi pagal, badboodaar.”Then in the video, Priyank tells Vikas Gupta that Akash talked about Benafsha’s private body parts and passed nasty comments, that is why she is so frustrated. In another video, Benafsha says, “Doosron se bhi suna yr jo voh gandi-gandi cheezein karta hai, Puneesh ne btaya.”Just then Puneesh angrily says, “apni mom ki kasam kha ke bolo.”Check out the complete video here:Well, we know that Akash is sexist and homophobic guy who can go to any extent to insult a person and that does not count in entertainment. We just hope that Bigg Boss or Salman Khan give him a stern warning this time.Stay tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.