 Bigg Boss 11: SHOCKING ! AKASH asks SHILPA to apply lotion on his BUTT ?
Akash Dadllani reportedly had a boil on his private part and asked Shilpa Shinde to apply lotion on it.

By: || Updated: 22 Nov 2017 10:41 PM
Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde and Akash dadlani (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: If the reports are true, Bigg Boss 11 contestant Akash Dadlani this time crossed all limits by asking co-contestant Shilpa Shinde to apply lotion on his "private part."

In a recently released Extra Dose video by Voot, he reportedly dared to ask Shilpa for applying lotion on his hips. Shilpa was furious at this. Her eyes popped out with rage as she looked at Hiten . she said that bad time for Akash has started.

According to reports Akash has got a boil on his hips and he wanted help in applying lotion at the spot. Akash also tried to neutralise the matter by asking help from Hiten, Priyank and Puneesh as well. However, Shilpa could not tolerate this joke of Akash and told Hiten that she will teach Akash a lesson. Hiten too agreed that people must not forget their limits while joking. Akash who heard them talking, did not like the fact that Shilpa didn't talk directly to him about the issue. According to him everybody knew that he was joking.

