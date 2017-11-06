BIGG BOSS 11: Shilpa Shinde’s EX-BOYFRIEND Romit Raj to enter the show?



Shilpa Shinde's EX - BOYFRIEND Romit Raj SUPPORTS her against Vikas! #bb11 pic.twitter.com/XqNDhrexE2

— THE REALITY SHOWS (@TheRealityShows) November 6, 2017

: The fight between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta in Colors TV show Bigg Boss 11 won’t ever come to an end. Their banter in the house has managed to get the maximum time. But the shocking thing was that host of Bigg Boss 11 found Shilpa’s antics and behavior entertaining.On the contrary, TV actors like Karan Kundra, Prince Narula, Suyyash Rai, Gauahar Khan took Vikas’ side and said that what Shilpa is doing is torturing. As we told you earlier in the day that Kamya Punjabi lashed out on Shilpa Shinde and said that Vikas should answer in her language.Now, Shilpa Shinde’s ex-boyfriend Romit Raj too has reacted on the situation. Romit made appearance on ITA Awards 2017 and he was asked questions regarding fight between Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta.As per news in an entertainment website Romit said, “I am not watching Bigg Boss 11. But when my name was taken on the show, I had to watch it, because fans on social media started messaging me. So I saw the episode and the fight too. And I think Shilpa is smart and intelligent. She didn’t say much when it came to me. We know that people tend to get into arguments on Bigg Boss. People insult each other. And then things get sorted too.”He further said, “I haven’t met Shilpa since eight years. But from what I know of her, she is a very nice girl. She is a fantastic actor. She is not the one, who will say ill about anyone. It’s very simple that once you are in that situation, and if someone is irritating you, one is bound to get angry. Vikas and Shilpa already had tensions between them before they came on Bigg Boss. She was upset with Vikas of certain things. So it was pretty obvious that they will fight with each other. I think this is exactly why the channel kept them together on the show. They are smart. They wanted to create a controversy and that has happened.”When asked if he would like enter the show, Romit said, “But the bigger controversy will be when I will go inside the Bigg Boss house. I haven’t been offered to be on the show yet. We all know that people get money to go on Bigg Boss. And if I am getting money, then why not. I will definitely think about it.”Check out this video:Well, this week 5 contestants have been nominated and they are, Sapna Choudhary, Mehjabi Siddiqui, Benafsha Soonawalla , Priyank Sharma or Sabyasachi Satpathy.Stay Tuned for all Bigg Boss news and updates.